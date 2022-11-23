Kyra Harris Bolden Becomes The First Black Woman Appointed To Michigan’s Supreme Court

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Black Girl Magic strikes again!

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will appoint State Representative Kyra Harris Bolden to the Michigan Supreme Court in January 2023. Bolden will make history as the first Black woman to serve on the high court. Despite losing a close election just two short weeks ago, the experienced attorney and bipartisan lawmaker connected with constituents across the state during her campaign for Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year.

Governor Whitmer spoke on the importance of bringing the 34 year-old on board. “Bolden will be bringing a unique perspective that has too long been left out, not only as a Black woman but also as a new mom,” Whitmer said during a news conference at the Supreme Court.

“I am honored to have been selected by Governor Whitmer to serve the wonderful state of Michigan and ensure greater trust and justice for generations,” said Bolden. “This is an important time for Michiganders, and I am grateful for the continued support to bring a fresh perspective to our highest court. This is a court that will ultimately have the final word on many items that will affect not only our lives, but our children’s, and their children’s lives for generations to come. I’m excited and ready to get to work!”

Representative Bolden is a life-long resident of her hometown of Southfield, Michigan and currently serves HD-35 (communities of Southfield, Lathrup Village, Beverly Hills, Bingham Farms and Franklin). While working in Lansing, she advocated for Michiganders as a member of the Judiciary Committee and focused her work on criminal justice reform, crafting and passing pieces of critical bipartisan legislation into law, including the “Medically Frail” prison reform package, the revision of the Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act, and the “Address Confidentiality for Survivors of Domestic Violence” package.

After her House terms ends in January, Bolden will join the court and replace Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack, who announced her departure from the court in September despite having six years left in her term. Congrats to soon to be Chief Justice Bolden! We can’t wait to see what she does to make a difference in the future!

