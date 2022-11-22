What kind of car takes unleaded 87 or 88 gas?

So you have probably been like me, pulled up to the gas station and saw 87 or 88 octane gas and said to yourself can I put this in my car? But not knowing I paid for the more expensive gas and went about my business. But when I started seeing in the news that national gas chain Sheetz was offering heavily discounted gas (under $2.00 a gallon) over the summer, I had to find out if my car was good with it.
According to The U.S. Department of Energy, “Most gasoline vehicles are designed to run on 87 octane, but others are designed to use higher octane fuel.” It is also advised that you should check the car manual or with the manufacturer of your vehicle.
The U.S. Department of Energy breaks down the various grades of gas offered as, regular grade being unleaded 87 octane, midgrade being unleaded 88 to 90 octane, and premium being 91 to 94 octane.
As far as Sheetz the advised the same as the U.S. Department of Energy plus only using their 88-grade unleaded on cars made in 2001 or later, light-duty trucks, flex-fuel cars, and SUVs.
