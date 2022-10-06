President Biden To Pardon All Federal Offenses Of Simple Marijuana Possession

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

President Joe Biden announced pardons for all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession on Thursday (October 6), a potential first step to the possible decriminalization of marijuana across the country.

Initially, part of a campaign pledge when he first announced his candidacy for the Presidency in 2019, Biden also called for the Justice Department to loosen marijuana laws, citing how it shouldn’t be criminalized the same as heroin and fentanyl.

“Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs.”

The announcement comes a month before the November midterms, a critical juncture for Democrats and Republicans regarding control of the United States Senate and several gubernatorial races.

According to a senior administration official, the pardons will be issued through an administration process overseen by the Justice Department. Individuals eligible for the pardons would receive a certificate showing they’ve officially been forgiven for the crime. Although the number of individuals serving prison time for federal simple marijuana possession charges is none, according to officials, the number of people charged with the crime was about 6,500.

