According to NBC4i, a suspect is facing charges after a police chase and crash that ended in Trumbull County on Thursday.
Maurice Reginald Matthews, of Cleveland, is now charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, breaking and entering, possession of drugs, driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless operation, following too close, speed, driving on a closed roadway, window tint, obstructed license plates, failure to use a turn signal and driving in marked lanes.
Matthews also had warrants for his arrest on several charges, including aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and larceny, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with the P.A.C.E. (Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement) Unit were conducting traffic enforcement on the Ohio Turnpike in Portage County when they saw a vehicle traveling eastbound in Freedom Township with a heavy window tint. According to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski, the license plate was also obstructed, and the driver committed multiple traffic violations.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio man facing charges after 125 mph chase was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com