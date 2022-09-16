Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

OOP! The celebrity relationship drama has made its way to Baltimore’s streets.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface were visiting her family in Baltimore and it sounds like it wasn’t the best visit after she took to Instagram alleging that the rapper knocked her father out!

The couple was apparently arguing outside the Four Seasons Hotel at the Inner Harbor before things went left. Check out the video a witness captured of the aftermath below!

It also looks like cameras were rolling, so we may see the whole thing on our TV screens in the near future but I guess we’ll have to stay tuned for all the tea!

The post Chrisean Rock Alleges Blueface Knocked Out Her Father While Visiting Family In Baltimore [VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.

