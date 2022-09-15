Devon Walker Amongst Four New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Members

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

After winning it’s record setting 93rd Emmy Award (2022 Outstanding Variety Sketch Series) this week, ‘Saturday Night Live‘ looks to shake things up a bit before the 48th season begins.

This week it was announced that the legendary sketch comedy and variety show would be adding four new featured players to the cast. This decision comes on the heels of many of the show’s more well known cast members indicating that they intend to leave the show. After longtime cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant decided to leave the show and the expected departures of Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson, NBC’s acclaimed late night show decided to recruit four fresh faces to fill the void.

The four new featured players include:

DEVON WALKER

DOB: February 13

Birthplace: Austin, Texas

Walker was selected for Comedy Central’s ‘Up Next’ showcase in 2017. He had written for Freeform’s ‘Everything’s Trash’ and Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth.’

MARCELLO HERNANDEZ

DOB: August 19

Birthplace: Miami, Florida

Hernandez is a comedian, writer and actor of Cuban/Dominican descent. He was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022.

MOLLY KEARNEY

DOB: May 2

Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio

Kearney was selected for Comedy Central’s ‘Up Next’ showcase in 2019. They can be seen in Amazon’s ‘A League of Their Own’ and Disney+’s ‘The Mighty Ducks.’

MICHAEL LONGFELLOW

DOB: January 31

Birthplace: Phoenix, Arizona

Longfellow has been featured on Netflix’s ‘Introducing…’ showcase and NBC’s ‘Bring the Funny.’ He was also selected as one of TBS’s ‘Comics to Watch’ for the 2017 New York Comedy Festival.

‘Saturday Night Live’ is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. The 48th season of Saturday Night Live will airs October 1 on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. The show will continue with live shows on October 8 and October 15.

