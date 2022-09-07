THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Ashley had recent conversation with her man where she discovered his homophobic views! Should she call it quits? They’ve been dating for 4 months, she thought she found the perfect man until the discussion of having children together came up! He told her that if they have a child together that just so happens to be gay, he wants nothing to do with him!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ashley says everything else about him is nearly perfect but its his views on homosexuality that is posing major red flags! Do you think she should overlook this or call it quits?

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Asking For A Friend: Should I Break Up With My Homophobic Boyfriend? was originally published on themorninghustle.com