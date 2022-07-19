I Hate The Homies ‘Who’s Paying For Dinner?’ | Episode 9

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Another week, another who’s paying for food controversy (1:53). Another woman has gone viral but this time she’s upset that her boyfriend isn’t paying her and her friend’s dinner bill. Steph Curry reportedly reached out to Kevin Durant about a possible return to the Warriors (10:52). What would that mean for the NBA and KD’s Legacy?

Football season is upon us! Who are the Top 10 Quarterbacks in the NFL (20:17) and Ray J got a wild Tattoo of his sister Brandy (30:08)

