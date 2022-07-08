According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 18,838 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking the second week of a consistent rise in new cases for the first time since May.
Ohio’s COVID-19 new case rate had been inconsistent as the state reported about 1,000 more new cases last week: 17,225 compared to the prior week’s 16,159. The second week of cases rising starts the first steady trend since May 26, when the state previously saw an eight-week streak of consistent rises. Over the past week, the state averaged about 2,691 new coronavirus cases per day.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio settling into consistent rise in new COVID-19 cases was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com