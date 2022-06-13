According to NBC4i, one pest control company is offering homeowners $2,000 to let them release dozens of cockroaches into their homes as part of a study to test the latest treatments in pest control.
The Pest Informer said it’s looking for five to seven households to release approximately 100 American cockroaches into their homes to test specific pest control techniques and gauge their effectiveness.
The company provided a strict list of rules for the study, including that the trial period would last approximately 30 days.
Participants must also own the home or have written approval from the homeowner, be 21 years or older, and must be located in the continental United States.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Company offering $2K to release 100 cockroaches in your home was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com