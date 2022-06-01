According to NBC4i, The Ohio Casino Control Commission has approved the universal start date for legal sports betting in the state as January 1, 2023.
Governor Mike DeWine signed the Ohio sports betting bill into law in late December of 2021.
The bill was passed by both the House and Senate and allows for three different sports betting licenses.
Ohioans on Jan. 1, 2023 will have the opportunity to bet using their phone, at a physical location, or even at a bar using a kiosk. Each license has its own regulation, rules, and price.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- January 1, 2023 announced as Ohio’s universal start date for sports betting
- Ruth Whaley’s Legacy: First Black Woman To Practice Law In North Carolina Finally Honored
- Nicki Minaj Announces Multi-Year Global Partnership With MaximBet
- 5 Times Normani’s Chiseled Abs Were A Work Of Art
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Anita Baker Thanks Chance The Rapper & Master P Mourns The Loss Of His Daughter
- Cardi B Gave Us Curves For Days In A Custom Dundas Jumpsuit
- The Critical Race Theory Explainer Every White Person Should Read
- Donald Trump Jr. Argues Uvalde Shooter Could Have Done The ‘Exact Same Thing’ With A Bat Or Machete
- Enter To Win A Trip To The National Museum of African American Music!
- Hoochie Daddy Shorts Spark Debate About Masculinity
January 1, 2023 announced as Ohio’s universal start date for sports betting was originally published on joycolumbus.com