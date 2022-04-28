Ohio reports 8,731 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations, deaths down as cases rise

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 8,731 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, an increase of nearly 2,000 over last week, as the state sees its fourth consecutive rise in infections.

Ohio averaged about 1,247 new coronavirus cases over the past seven days, the highest rate since Feb. 25 Cases are up 27% over last week, 82% over two weeks ago and 181% over a month ago.

7-day period New COVID-19 cases % change from previous week March 18-24 3,668 — March 25-31 3,103 -15.40% April 1-7 3,828 +23.36% April 8-14 4,808 +25.60% April 15-21 6,890 +43.30% April 22-28 8,731 +26.72%

