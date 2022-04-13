Love & Marriage: DC – Watch The Official Trailer Starring The Silvas

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It’s officially here! The new trailer for Love & Marriage is here and it’s spicy!

Meet the three couples that will be starring in the newest installment on the OWN network premiering Saturday, May 14th.

