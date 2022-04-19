CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The concert schedule for the Ohio State Fair is now complete as officials announced that KIDZ BOP will open the fair on July 27.
The kids group will kick-off the more than dozen concerts the fair will have indoors at the Celeste Center.
Also added were three free events that include performances from the All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir, The Drifters, and the Sale of Champions.
The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to August 7.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Murder At ‘Blacks for Trump’ Guy's Wild Party
- Michelle Obama’s Brother Files Racial Bias Suit On Wisconsin Private School For Expelling Sons
- Chance The Rapper Spent His 29th Birthday Giving Out 1,500 Free Meals In Chicago
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Be Disqualified From Re-Election
- Courtney B. Vance On Supporting Black Women: ‘I’m Supporting Them And They’re Supporting Me’
- Patrick Lyoya Autopsy Results Reveal 'Contact Shot'
- Reginae Carter Dishes On Confidence, Her New Fitness Line, And How She Deals With The Haters
- Lala Milan Says Social Media Lingo Has Gone Too Far!
- Malcolm Nance Leaves MSNBC To Join Ukraine Battle
- Tiffany Haddish Gives Old Hollywood Glamour At The Los Angeles Premiere Of ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’
KIDZ BOP added to Ohio State Fair concert list was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: