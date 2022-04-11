Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Seeks Behavioral Treatment + J. Lo & Ben Affleck Engaged!

The QuickSilva Show
Kanye West Seeks ‘Behavioral Treatment Center’

Many fans were wondering what Ye had up his sleeve since he’s pulled out of Coachella just two weeks before the festival is set to kick off. He has been replaced with The Weeknd as the headliner, but now Ye fans may have a little insight on what he’s been up to.

According to reports, Kanye and his team are looking for luxury treatment facilities that will help him “become a better human and better dad.”

Sources say ‘West’s team has been actively looking at treatment facilities for him.” After months of blasting his divorce and co-parenting woes all over the internet, the ‘Jail’ rapper has taken another social media hiatus and deleted all of his social media.

Congrats to J.LO and Ben Affleck On Their Engagement

The award-winning actress and singer shared an intimate video on her website, ‘On The J-Lo” showing her fans her new gorgeous engagement ring. Before the big reveal though, Jenny from the Block posted a short video tease to her Twitter fam:

In April of last year, J.Lo broke off her engagement to baseball star Alex Rodriguez and has been spotted with Ben Affleck ever since. Cheers to Jenny circling the block and making it work for her! Sources are reporting that her new bling is worth ten million dollars!

[caption id="attachment_1145487" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty[/caption] The Kanye West Is Reckless on Social Media Tour is chugging right along with no end in sight. This time, Ye responded to recent criticism DL Hughley sent his way by threatening the Kings Of Comedy comedian. https://twitter.com/GotDaScoop/status/1503012024707690500 In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Hughley likened Ye’s treatment of Kim Kardashian, at least in social media, to that of a stalker, or a domestic abuser if we’re keeping it a bean. Clearly, Ye wasn’t too happy about the comparison. Taking to his preferred method of communication, Instagram, Ye posted the old clip of DL Hughley fainting on stage and added some vitriol to the caption (which also included a stray shot at Charlamagne Tha God. “We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public,” wrote Ye, adding, “I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions ‘allegedly.'” But West wasn’t done there. He doubled down with another post, this time addressing his disdain for his daughter’s return to TikTok as well shots at Perez Hilton. But for DL Hughley he hurled a not so veiled threat.  “Don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u,” wrote Yeezy. https://twitter.com/WORLDSTAR/status/1503004532967620613 He does know that lawyers can see these same messages, right? And right on schedule, Twitter is eating this drama up and weighing in. https://twitter.com/Akademiks/status/1503022490708230149

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kanye Seeks Behavioral Treatment + J. Lo & Ben Affleck Engaged!  was originally published on kysdc.com

