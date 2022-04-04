Lo Down: Lee Daniels & Monique Mend Relationship, Keyshia Cole’s New Boo, & More!

As always Lore’l is coming through with “The Lo Down,” and the latest headlines to make it in her report are sure to keep you well-versed on what’s going down in our culture. It’s been a busy week for the world as celebrations went on for the 64th annual Grammy Awards and more. First up, Lee Daniels publicly apologizes and gives comedian Monique her flowers! After years of silence, looks like Lee Daniels is finally ready to fix his relationship with Monique and we love to see it!

Next up, Keyshia Cole recently shared that she is ready for more children and would love to have a baby girl to complete the clan! While were all rooting for that to happen, it’s her recent friendship with former football player, A.B. that’s has fans raising their eyebrows and wondering if there’s more to the story. Watch the full video and don’t forget to tune in to The Lo Down everyday on The Morning Hustle from 6-10am ET.

