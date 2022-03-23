Hassan Sayyed Says Homophoia In The Black Community Was No Factor In Jussie Smollett’s Case

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hassan Sayyed is known for speaking his mind and if you don’t know who he is just yet, get familiar! He went viral when he read Kim Kardashian to pieces for her “Do The Work” comment during Women’s History Month not to mention the queen herself Beyonce Knowles listed his skincare company Haus Urban as a top black brand to support! We reached out to him for his insight on Jussie Smollett’s case and everything that’s going down.

Remember when Jussie’s brother, Jocqui Smollett said that he felt homophobia in the Black community was a contributing factor to Jussie’s downfall and lack of support during trial? Well Hassan is pulling his card and calling big CAP!

