Ohio: Woman Shoots Tow Truck Repossessing Her Car

According to the Columbus Division of Police a woman has been arrested after firing a gun at a tow truck driver that was trying to repossess her vehicle.

At around 11:02pm on Tuesday March 8th, officers were called to I-70 and N. Wilson Road on the westside. It was reported that the repossession agent/truck driver was taking possession of a 2011 Chevy Malibu and inside the tow truck, when Kaley M. Morgan jumped on top of the Malibu. Morgan then reportedly began shooting and hitting the tires of the tow truck.

Morgan was arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police are asking if anyone has any information in this case to contact CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

