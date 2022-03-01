LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Ashanti took to Instagram to yet again serve us another fashionable ensemble that we love!

Earlier today, the songstress posed for the social platform where she showed off her black and white Mugler set including mesh black and white leggings and a black mesh top, each retailing for $900. She paired the look with black strappy heels and accessorized the fashionable ensemble with minimal jewelry, only wearing oversized hoop earrings and dark sunglasses to set the entire look off. As for her hair, she wore her dark locs in a slicked-back, sleek side ponytail, rocking her curly over to one side of her face.

Check out the fierce look below.

Of course we’re not the only ones loving the fashionable look on the singer as many of Ashanti’s followers flooded her comment section with heart, heart eye and fire emojis to share their stamps of approval.

But this wasn’t the only time that Ashanti served a fashionable look on the ‘Gram! Just a last month, the songstress was our fashion goal once again when she donned an all-black Gucci ensemble while in New York. For this look, she paired the Gucci fit with black leather Gucci boots that currently retail for $1,800 while accessorizing the fashionable ensemble with her signature dark sunnies. This time she rocked her hair in a slicked-back bob-like style while her wavy strands draped across her shoulders.

What do you think of Ashanti’s outfit?

Don’t miss…

Happy Birthday, Ashanti! Here Are 5 Times She Was Our Body Goals

Ashanti Is A Golden Goddess In This Metallic Gold Pantsuit By Alexander McQueen

Ashanti Gives Us Fashion Envy In A Black Mugler Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: