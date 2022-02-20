According to NBC4i, as COVID cases caused by the omicron variant finally start to wane in the U.S., is it time to look ahead to the next variant? And will we need another booster shot to protect us from it?
It’s too soon to determine whether a fourth vaccine dose (or a third dose for the Johnson & Johnson recipients) will be necessary for everyone, the experts we asked said. It’s an answer they acknowledge is frustrating for those concerned about the ever-evolving coronavirus. But there are some things we know about who needs that extra protection now, and what we might expect next.
For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/4th-covid-shot-who-will-need-another-booster-soon/
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Black History Month – “Cincinnati’s Black Pearls: Rare Gems, No Longer Hidden”
- 4th COVID shot: Who will need another booster soon
- Briarcliffe Firefighters Suspended After Mocking The Death Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility
- Keke Wyatt Announces That She’s Pregnant With 11th Child
- Ashanti Gives Us Fashion Goals On Instagram In An All-Black Gucci Look
- White Man Wants School Board To Honor ‘Black Confederate History’ Icon Hulk Lawyer, But There’s No Such Person
- Brian Flores Takes New Position With Pittsburgh Steelers But His Discrimination Suit Continues
- Austin City Manager Worried Police Indictments Will Increase Officer ‘Anxiety’
- Exclusive: Coodie & Chike Talk Incredible Kanye Docuseries ‘Jeen-Yuhs,’ What They Wish We Could’ve Seen & More
- Draya Michele Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy With Her Toned Abs In Latest IG Pic
- Halle Bailey Served Full Face In An All-Brown LaQuan Smith Look
4th COVID shot: Who will need another booster soon was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com