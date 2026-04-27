Bravo Says The Scandalous 'Summer House' Audio Leak Was An Inside Job, Andy Cohen Confirms A Fan Cracked The Case

Source: Kareem Black / Bravo

After days of messy speculation, finger-pointing, and Bravo blame games, the mystery behind the leaked Summer House reunion audio has officially been solved, and it’s an inside job, busted by a Bravo fan.

On Sunday, Bravo confirmed that the explosive audio featuring ex-friends Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula going at it did not come from a cast member. Instead, the leak was traced back to someone involved in production.

In a statement, the network mentioned that the recording was unauthorized and that “appropriate action” had already been taken, instantly shutting down rumors that any of the housemates, like West Wilson and KJ Dillard, were behind the chaos.

On Monday, Bravo boss Andy Cohen utilized his Andy Cohen Live platform to share more details. According to Andy who was livid about the audio leak, the reunion taping was “one of the most emotional” and “emotionally draining” in the show’s history, revealing that the cast spent nearly a full day unpacking “deep anger” and “deep hurt” on stage.

“When I tell you that I was mad… it felt like a violation,” Cohen said, calling the unauthorized recording a breach of trust for both the cast and crew. “They all showed up and laid themselves totally bare… and then there’s a leak? It totally demeans the work.”

The late-night host also shut down early theories that the cast was responsible, calling those assumptions “dumb takes” and expressing frustration that several housemates felt pressured to publicly deny involvement.

“I knew immediately the cast did not leak this,” he said, adding that he “felt so bad” watching them scramble to defend themselves online.

According to Cohen, Bravo launched an internal investigation that included analyzing the source of the recording—and, surprisingly, help came from outside the network.

“A Bravo fan… cracked the case,” he revealed, adding “Bravo fans are the best,” before praising fan accounts for refusing to circulate the illegal audio and for respecting the integrity of the show.

He also echoed Bravo’s warning that additional illegally obtained audio may be circulating, urging fans and platforms not to share or amplify it.





Here’s What Happened Between Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula & West Wilson

Source: Kareem Black

BOSSIP previously broke down the viral moment when that audio first went viral. In it, Ciara calls Amanda a “snake” over her relationship with West Wilson. The tension had fans glued to their phones, especially because it made an already complicated love triangle that has been playing out all season even messier.

And let’s not forget, this mess did not come out of nowhere. As previously reported by PEOPLE, Ciara and her ex, West, had only recently tried to mend their friendship after a rocky breakup that played out on camera. The two even had an emotional sit-down where they admitted they missed each other as friends and wanted to move forward.

Fast forward to now, and that healing journey feels like it got flipped upside down thanks to West popping up with Amanda, who was once Ciara’s close friend. Timing is everything, and this situation is sticky from every angle.

Now that the source has been revealed, the bigger question is what happens next? With Bravo confirming more unauthorized audio could still be floating around, this situation might not be done spilling tea just yet.

Source: Bryan Bedder / Bravo

The Summer House reunion airs on Bravo May 26 and on Peacock the following day.

RELATED: ‘Summer House Reunion’ Audio: Ciara Slams ‘Snake In The Grass’ Amanda In Leaked Sound Bite, Bravo & Andy Cohen Conducting Full Investigation

Bravo Says The Scandalous 'Summer House' Audio Leak Was An Inside Job, Andy Cohen Confirms A Fan Cracked The Case was originally published on bossip.com