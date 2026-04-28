Bengals 2026 Draft: Masterclass After Lawrence Trade

Bengals traded 1st-round pick for star DT Dexter Lawrence, then added 7 impactful players across offense, defense, and special teams.

Draft class features high-value picks like edge rusher Cashius Howell, CB Tacario Davis, and DT Landon Robinson that immediately upgrade the roster.

Bengals focused on building the trenches, adding OL and DL talent to protect Joe Burrow and empower the defense.

The Cincinnati Bengals had no first-round pick this year. They traded it for star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Still, they walked away with seven difference-makers. This draft class feels like a masterclass. Fans should be buzzing right now.

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Round 2 Firepower: Cashius Howell Brings the Heat

Cashius Howell dropped to pick 41. The Texas A&M edge rusher exploded for 11.5 sacks in 2025. He adds instant juice to the pass rush. Bengals needed edge help after losing key pieces. Howell delivers it right away. He could start on passing downs this fall.

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Round 3 Shutdown Artist: Tacario Davis Locks It Down

Next came cornerback Tacario Davis at pick 72. The Washington product stands 6-foot-3 with crazy length. He blankets receivers and forces turnovers. Secondary needed youth and size. Davis fits perfectly in the scheme. This guy changes how opponents attack through the air.

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Day 3 Trench Dominance: Building a Wall for Burrow

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Cincinnati got busy on the offensive line. They grabbed center Connor Lew at 128. The Auburn standout moves like a guard but anchors the middle. Then wide receiver Colbie Young arrived at 140. The Georgia big body wins contested catches. These picks protect Joe Burrow and give him new targets. Trenches win championships.

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Skill Position Depth: Tight End and Local Hero Step Up

Later rounds brought more balance. Brian Parker II, the Duke offensive lineman and St. Xavier hometown kid, went at 189. Fans already love him. He adds versatility up front. Tight end Jack Endries followed at 221 from Texas. He catches everything and blocks well. Depth at tight end was a must. Endries fills that gap quietly.

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Late-Round Gems: Navy DT Closes It Out Strong

Finally, defensive tackle Landon Robinson landed at 226. The Navy star racked up 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He brings motor and character. Bengals love high-effort players like him. This pick screams value.

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Why This Draft Positions Bengals as AFC Threats

Overall, the Bengals went heavy on the trenches with five picks there. They mixed defense early and offense later. No reaches. Pure value all weekend. Experts handed out A grades across the board. Combine this class with Lawrence and a healthy Burrow. Cincinnati suddenly looks dangerous again in the AFC North. The window is wide open.

Who Dey Nation, this is how you reload smart. The 2026 draft just made your team better today and for years ahead. Buckle up. Football season cannot come soon enough.