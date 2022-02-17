Kid Cudi Launches New Virtual Live Performance App Called Encore

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kanye West’s former friend (for now) Kid Cudi isn’t letting the fallout with Ye stop him from securing bags. The Cudder just dropped a new app that sounds very promising to allow a creative new way to release music and connect with their fans.

Regardless of how it may look and feel, COVID-19 is still here even as the world begins to “open” back up and we begin to do things like attend concerts. For some folks still feeling a bit apprehensive about attending live events, and understandably so, Kid Cudi’s new interactive live performance app Encore sounds like a true blessing.

The “Day ‘n’ Night” crafter partnered with CEO Jonathan Gray and President Ian Edelman and serves as the Chief Creative Officer on the app described as a “music-first creator platform.” Per a press release, Encore will allow artists to release new music, interact with fans, and put on live shows right from their phones. Think of it as a virtual concert that will allow fans to mix and mingle in a lobby and not only catch an amazing live performance but also have the chance to interact with their favorite artists, basically a virtual meet and greet.

“My number one priority has always been inspiring others and providing them the space to tell their own stories in an authentic and meaningful way,” Cudi said in a press statement. “We created Encore as a space for artists to share their art, build community, while also being able to pay their rent.”

Per Hypebeast , the app is backed with $9M in funds raised by Battery Ventures. 468 Capital, Parade Ventures, Nomad Ventures, Moving Capital, Kayak Ventures, and Gaingels provided additional investments.

