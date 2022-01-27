LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to NBC4i, Columbus police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in a west Columbus double murder that happened in 2020.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 11:18 p.m., Aug. 5, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Timberwood Drive N. on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Marquayvius Lamar McGill, 24, and Dominique Jquez Freeman, 21, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim, a 26-year-old man, was also injured with a gunshot wound to the foot.

For the full NBC4 story click here https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus/iowa-man-identified-as-suspect-in-2020-columbus-double-murder/

Iowa man identified as suspect in 2020 Ohio double murder

