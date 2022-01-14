British Vogue Taps Into Diversity With Their February Cover Issue Which Features 9 Deeply Melanated Models

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

British Vogue just won the magazine cover game with their latest jaw-dropping issue, which features 9 gorgeous, deeply melanated African models. For the publication’s fashion issue, models Adut Akech, Akway Amar, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Dibaa Maty, Jumbo Janet, Abeny Nhial, Nyaguaa and Anok Yai posed in all black Balenciaga ensembles. They were photographed by Rafael Pavarotti and styled by Edward Enninful, with hair by V Pinto Moreira, make-up by Ammy Drammeh, nails by Pebbles Nails, set design by Ibby Njoya and production by Holmes Production.

British Vogue took to Instagram to announce the cover. “With a new generation of models in the spotlight, fashion is at last embracing what it is to be truly global. The nine models gracing the cover are representative of an ongoing seismic shift that became more pronounced on the SS22 runways; awash with dark-skinned models whose African heritage stretched from Senegal to Rwanda to South Sudan to Nigeria to Ethiopia. For an industry long criticised for its lack of diversity, as well as for perpetuating beauty standards seen through a Eurocentric lens, this change is momentous. @FunmiFetto talks to some of those redrawing the map in the February issue of #BritishVogue. See the full story in the new issue, on newsstands Tuesday 18 January, and click the link in bio to read in full,” they wrote.

This cover is monumental in the world of fashion. For years Black women have complained about not having the proper resources while on set or on the runway. From the hairstylist unequipped to do hair of various textures, to the makeup artists who don’t have a wide foundation range, Black models have endured a lot behind the scenes. With this cover, the world is introduced to a new beauty standard that validates the beauty of our Blackness.

Model Anok Yai recalls feeling alone in the early days of her modeling career. “In the beginning, I felt really isolated,” she tells British Vogue. “But now my tribe is backstage. I can speak my own language to my friends.”

You can read more here.

DON’T MISS…

Beverly Johnson Creates New ‘Rule’ To Increase Diversity In Fashion Mags

Nia Long Calls Out This Beauty Brand For Racist MUA Encounter

Hollywood Has A Major Diversity Problem; These Women Are Securing Millions Of Dollars To Fix It

British Vogue Taps Into Diversity With Their February Cover Issue Which Features 9 Deeply Melanated Models was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: