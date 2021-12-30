According to NBC4i, Ohio’s hospitals are under immense pressure as the COVID-19 omicron variant spreads, and this includes the state’s children’s hospitals.
According to an NBC News analysis, in the last four weeks, the average number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped 52 percent.
Despite a notion early in the pandemic that children can’t get sick from the virus, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital they are seeing the opposite as hospitalizations climb with omicron.
One hurdle we are approaching is New Year’s Eve, and doctors say for the safety of adults and children, people should rethink their plans this year.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Omicron causing rise in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “New Year’s Resolutions” | Episode 48
- Savannah James Gives Us Sophisticated Glam In A Backless Brown Dress
- Chloe Bailey Takes To Instagram To Reflect On 2021: ‘This Has Been An Amazing Year!’
- Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Curves In A Sexy ‘Green Shell’ Dress
- We’re Living Vicariously Through Halle Berry’s Baecation Pics
- Guess How Much Ice Cube Offered Chris Tucker for ‘Friday’ Sequel
- White ‘Educator’ Offers ‘White Wellbeing’ Course Rejecting ‘Anti-White Propaganda’ By Teaching Pro-White Propaganda
- Ashanti Stylishly Steps Away From NYE Performance, Thanks To Recent COVID Surge
- Astroworld Aftermath: How Much Money Could Travis Scott Potentially Lose in 2022?
Omicron causing rise in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19 was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com