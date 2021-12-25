Coronavirus
United, Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights due to omicron spike

United Airlines Airplane on Approach to Newark Liberty Airport

Source: Gary Hershorn / Getty

According to NBC4i, Two major airlines have canceled dozens of flights scheduled for Christmas Eve, largely due to the omicron variant.

United Airlines has canceled about 120 flights scheduled for Christmas Eve due to COVID-19 cases impacting staffing.

According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking service, United has canceled 121 flights as of 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday. While United has not yet confirmed whether COVID’s impact on staffing will affect flights on Christmas, FlightAware shows about two dozen of the airline’s flights have been canceled for Saturday.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

