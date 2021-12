LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A man was arrested in Colerain after a triple shooting.

The shooting happened last Friday night at the Airy Pony Keg, a liquor store in the 7500 block of Colerain Avenue.

Alex Kincaid got into a physical fight with two subjects in the parking lot, after which the 40-year-old went to his car and came back with a handgun, police say in an affidavit.(Fox19)

Cincinnati: Man Arrested In Colerain After Shooting was originally published on rnbcincy.com

