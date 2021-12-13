LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to the UC Bearcats women’s basketball team on beating Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout.

I attended the game with my family. I must say they played really well.

The Final Score was 82 to 73. Congrats to Coach Michelle Heard and the girls on doing their thing…Keep balling ladies and good luck on the rest of the season.

The Bearcats shot 42.4% from the field and 74% from the free throw line. The Bearcats tied their season-best six made three-pointers with four coming from junior guard Caitlyn Wilson alone. (Gobearcats.com)

Cincinnati: UC Girls Basketball Team Beat Xavier In Cross Town Shootout

