Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: UC Girls Basketball Team Beat Xavier In Cross Town Shootout

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Congrats to the UC Bearcats women’s basketball team on beating Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout.

I attended the game with my family. I must say they played really well.

The Final Score was 82 to 73. Congrats to Coach Michelle Heard and the girls on doing their thing…Keep balling ladies and good luck on the rest of the season.

The Bearcats shot 42.4% from the field and 74% from the free throw line. The Bearcats tied their season-best six made three-pointers with four coming from junior guard Caitlyn Wilson alone. (Gobearcats.com)

 

 

Cincinnati: UC Girls Basketball Team Beat Xavier In Cross Town Shootout  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend, Pardi, Showers Her With…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates New Milestone With Graduation…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially Megan Thee Graduate!

 2 days ago
01.01.70

Chloe Bailey Addresses Deleted Lollipop Video: ‘I’m A…

 2 days ago
10.18.98
Photos
Close