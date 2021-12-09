Instagram Is Finally Returning Your Feed To Chronological Order In 2022

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Instagram is finally giving the people what they want above all – a chronological feed.

On Wednesday (December 8), Instagram head Adam Mosseri told a Senate subcommittee the company was working on a version of its feed which would show users’ posts in chronological order. Currently, the algorithm is sorted by posts based on user preferences.

The algorithmically sorted feed was initially introduced in 2016, then updated in 2017 to include recommended posts. Recently, it’s added posts by users who you don’t follow but may potentially follow based on posts you’ve liked previously. The feed is widely disliked by users who prefer having their posts and their friends’ posts appear on their timelines in a usual manner. Despite company assertions of the current feed being loved, users have continually opposed this and called for a return to the chronological feed.

Mosseri appeared before the Senate subcommittee, where senators asked him about child safety issues on the popular app. According to whistleblower Frances Haugen, the company was aware its app may be “toxic” for teenagers.

Despite its attempts to roll out features to keep children from harm, such as the Take A Break feature, Instagram has been grilled about content shared on its platform and how it has deteriorated some users’ mental health.

“What you’ve suggested so far is underwhelming,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) told Mosseri before ending Wednesday’s hearing, referring to Take a Break and the other updates. “That ain’t gonna save kids from the addictive effects … of your platform.”

