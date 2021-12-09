Cincinnati: SWAT Call Ends With A Man In Custody

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The SWAT was called to a resident and ended with a barricaded man in custody overnight, according to the Cincinnati Police.

It started with a report of a domestic situation at a residence the 3200 block of Bowling Green Court in Millvale just after 11 p.m., according to police.

The man refused to come out, so a SWAT team was asked to respond to assist.

Shortly after, police said the man was in custody without further incident.

