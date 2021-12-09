Cincinnati: SWAT Call Ends With A Man In Custody

CLOSE
The SWAT was called to a resident and ended with a barricaded man in custody overnight, according to the Cincinnati Police.
Via Fox19
It started with a report of a domestic situation at a residence the 3200 block of Bowling Green Court in Millvale just after 11 p.m., according to police.
The man refused to come out, so a SWAT team was asked to respond to assist.
Shortly after, police said the man was in custody without further incident.
