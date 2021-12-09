Feature Story
Report: YG’s Artist Slim 400 Allegedly Shot & Killed

Report: YG's Artist Slim 400 Allegedly Shot & Killed

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

According to No Jumper, rapper, Slim 400 has reportedly been shot & killed. Slim was signed to YG label 400 Records/Pusha Ink the label. News broke out that the West Coast artist was shot & killed. Slim 400 was reported to be shot 10 times in 2019 and was able to survive. No further information has been gathered on the recent shooting. More news to come as the story develops.

