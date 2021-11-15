Travis Scott Facing Over 100 Lawsuits After Astroworld Fiasco

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The lawsuits are piling in for Travis Scott over the Astroworld incident. So far, 109 cases and counting have been filed against him. In a statement to the press, Attorney Ben Crump said, “We will make sure that they get justice because this should have never happened.” Travis, Live Nation, and Aubrey aka Drake have all been named in the lawsuits.

Via. New York Post

Fans injured in the Astroworld tragedy, along with the families of some of the dead, have filed more than 100 lawsuits against Travis Scott and Live Nation.

Nine people died and more than 300 were hurt, including a 9-year-old boy who was left in a coma, when the first night of what was to be a two-day concert festival in Houston descended into chaos. Thousands of fans among the 50,000 that were packed into the general admission concert rushed the stage, crushing and trampling victims over a period of 40 minutes while the rapper continued performing.

The total number of suits against the event’s producer, Live Nation, reached 108 by the time Harris County District Court closed Friday.

