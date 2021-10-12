The QuickSilva Show
HomeThe QuickSilva Show

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Has Epic Caribbean Birthday Bash

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Prince Williams

Cardi B Has Epic Caribbean Birthday Bash

 

Wanna party with Cardi? We can’t blame you! The platinum selling rapper had a huge star-studded birthday party Monday night at L.A River Studios! All of our favorite celebs were there like Megan Thee Stallion, Normandi, Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Winnie Harlow, Karrueche Tran, PnB Rock, Anitta, Larsa Pippen, Trey Songz and the Migos of course.

 

From the looks of things via social media, they went all out with a Carribean dancehall theme! Even Spice performed at the party:

 

 

Cardi even received a HOUSE as a birthday present! That’s right. Offset surprised Cardi with a video of her new mansion in the Dominican Republic.

 

 

She publicly thanked him on her IG and even shared her favorite part about the gift–was that her hubby and her father worked on it together. Everybody say, awwww. It must be nice to receive a whole vacation home for your birthday. Meanwhile, regular folk are just trying to get someone to go half on a baecation. Check out Cardi’s crib:

 

Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture

3 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture

Continue reading Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture

Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture

[caption id="attachment_10294911" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: AB+DM / AB+DM[/caption] Cardi B made all the waves on Sunday (June 27) when she took to the stage at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles with a bejeweled bodysuit revealing a growing baby bump. Immediately, her team shared a full maternity photo where she was covered in white paint, highlighting not only her curves but her impending bundle of joy. https://www.instagram.com/p/CQpMGVtswji/ On Monday (June 28), Cardi took to social media to share more looks from her maternity photoshoot including one apiece with husband Offset and their soon-to-be three-year-old daughter Kulture. “We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” Cardi captioned the photo of her and Offset. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.” RELATED: Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 At BET Awards RELATED: Cardi B Sounds Off On Twitter, Feels Female Rappers Are “The Most Disrespected” In 2018, Cardi revealed she was expecting her first child not long after the release of her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. With the birth of her daughter, Cardi did vow to snap back into her pre-baby body but has cherished every moment being a mom. In the second maternity photo, her and Kulture are clad in matching outfits with white headwraps. Kulture’s hand is pressed along Cardi’s belly and the young girl is looking up at her mother, anticipating her new life as a big sister. “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” Cardi captioned the photo. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.” You can see the full maternity set below. Congrats Cardi!

 

Global Citizen Earth Day

DMV’s The Move

Usher Welcome’s Baby Boy Sire

 

Usher and his girlfriend just shared with the world that their second child together, Sire Castrello Raymond, was welcomed into the world on September 29, 2021 at 6:42p.

 

 

The ‘Yeah’ singer shared an adorable black and white photo of their baby boy with the caption:

 

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew,” he wrote. “I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra “

 

Congrats to the beautiful couple!

 

 

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Cardi B Has Epic Caribbean Birthday Bash  was originally published on kysdc.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Ashanti Talks ‘Representation’ In Her New Film ‘Honey…

 8 hours ago
01.01.70

Sorry For The L’s?: Nike Says They Want…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

Netflix Defends Dave Chappelle Doc & Suspends Protesting…

 9 hours ago
01.01.70

DC’s New Superman Comes Out As Bisexual

 9 hours ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close