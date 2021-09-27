The Weeknd And Angelina Jolie Spotted Out Dating

According to the Daily Mail, the two arrived separately and spent nearly three hours at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. They were photographed leaving the restaurant together and reportedly entered a waiting black SUV together. Jolie and Weeknd were also spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi separately in late June.

The two also reportedly attended the same Mustafa the Poet concert in July. There’s no visual proof that they were together at the event, but The Weeknd was seen with friends including Metro Boomin, while the actress brought her teen kids Shiloh and Zahara.

As expected, these first photos of the two of them together sent people into a tizzy. While some people wondered about the nature of their relationship, others chose to reference The Weeknd’s song “Party Monster” in which he sings, “Angelina, lips like Angelina.”