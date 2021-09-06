LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Michael K. Williams, the New York actor best known for playing Omar on HBO’s The Wire as well as Lovecraft Country, has died.

Williams was found unresponsive in his apartment on Monday (September 6). Although no official cause of death was determined, law enforcement officials discovered drug paraphernalia inside the apartment.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” Marianna Shafran, his PR rep, confirmed.

The actor, who rose to prominence playing tough, yet complex characters on the small and big screen, was only 54 years old.

RELATED: Serena Williams, Michael K. Williams And More Star In Inspirational Beats By Dre Ad

This is a developing story.

Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead In NYC Apartment was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: