Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead In NYC Apartment

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "Respect" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Michael K. Williams, the New York actor best known for playing Omar on HBO’s The Wire as well as Lovecraft Country, has died.

Williams was found unresponsive in his apartment on Monday (September 6). Although no official cause of death was determined, law enforcement officials discovered drug paraphernalia inside the apartment.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” Marianna Shafran, his PR rep, confirmed.

The actor, who rose to prominence playing tough, yet complex characters on the small and big screen, was only 54 years old.

RELATED: Serena Williams, Michael K. Williams And More Star In Inspirational Beats By Dre Ad

This is a developing story.

Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead In NYC Apartment  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

National Read A Book Day: 5 Top Black…

 18 hours ago
09.06.21

Tyler Perry Claps Back At Mean Tweets About…

 23 hours ago
09.05.21

Mo’Nique Shows Off Her Figure In A Curve…

 24 hours ago
09.05.21

Sloane Stephens Put Trolls On Blast After Receiving…

 2 days ago
09.04.21
Photos
Close