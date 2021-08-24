News
HomeNews

Proud Boy Leader Gets 5 Months In Prison For Burning Black Lives Matter Flag

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio will serve 155 days in prison for destruction of property and possession of illegal ammunition.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
US-CUBA-POLITICS-UNREST-PROTEST

Source: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI / Getty

A judge sentenced Miami native Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, a leader of the far-right group Proud Boys, to five months in prison for torching a Black Lives Matter banner. Tarrio was sentenced to 90 days for the destruction of property, and 150 days for an ammunition offense, but the judge suspended all but 150 days on the condition he completes three years of probation.

Tarrio also has to pay$1,000 in fines and a $347 restitution for damage to the church

 

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on Dec, 12th 2020, Tarrio and a group affiliated with the “Proud Boys,” stole a “Black Lives Matter” banner from the predominately black Asbury United Methodist Church. The group walked south and took the banner to the intersection of 11th and E Street NW. With a lighter and lighter fluid, Tarrio and the group set the banner ablaze. They then posted pictures of the flag burning on social media sites like Parler. A warrant was issued for his arrest and on Jan 4th, 2021 Tarrio returned to Washington, DC to turn himself in, and was arrested for destruction of property. Once police had him in custody they found two high-capacity firearm magazines, with “Proud Boys” etched on the sides of each. He was given a second charge for the ammunition. Tarrio pleaded guilty to both charges and has expressed remorse for his actions. He did deny knowing the Black Lives Matter banner came from the church, even though he is seen standing next to the church in a video taken the day of the incident

Tarrio is well a known leader of the “Proud Boys” and was frequently seen on social media leading many “stop the steal” rallies. He also led a Rally outside of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s home six days before the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

The Proud Boys are a group of young, right-wing men who claim to be “western chauvinists.”

“Proud boy” is a term used by both members and critics of the self-described alt-right, Trump supporters who describe themselves as anti-political correctness. Proud boys proudly show their disdain for minority social justice groups like Black Lives Matter and The “Me Too” movement. Proud Boys praises President Donald Trump and rejects the idea that they are racist.

Proud Boys say the purpose of their organization is to defend “the tradition of western enlightenment,” and restore white European Judeo-Christian values. Proud Boys have also been associated with violence at several protests and rallies throughout the country. During the summer of 2020, they frequently attended Black Lives Matter rallies to antagonize and threaten its members.

About 36 people identified as leaders, members, or associates of the Proud Boys have been charged in the Capitol attack. Four group members have also been charged with conspiring to impede the certification of President Joe Biden.

Tarrio also led another life as an FBI informant. According to a report by Reuters, Tarrio worked as an informant for federal and local law enforcement from 2012 to 2014. According to court documents he cooperated with law enforcement and aided in the prosecution in several criminal drug enterprises ranging from marijuana grow houses to pharmaceutical fraud schemes. Tarrio will begin his sentence the week of October 6th.

SEE ALSO:

White People Riot As Proud Boys Suspected At Violent Anti-Vaxxer Rally That LAPD Blames On Antifa

The Proud Boys Are So Broke That Their Leader Is Printing Black Lives Matter T-Shirts For Money

Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Continue reading Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It's been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd's death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that's infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation's capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It's forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It's also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having "BLACK LIVES MATTER" painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

Proud Boy Leader Gets 5 Months In Prison For Burning Black Lives Matter Flag  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest

Phaedra Parks Brings Back Her Blonde Do

 40 mins ago
08.24.21

Porsha Proudly Shows Off Her Fupa, Denies Surgery…

 2 hours ago
08.24.21

Critics Believe Beyoncé’s Tiffany Campaign Is Off-Brand –…

 3 hours ago
08.24.21

Black Woman Conquers The ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ In…

 1 day ago
08.23.21
Photos
Close