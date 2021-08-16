LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Prayers are going out to a man and his family that got shot in the West End.

Via Fox19

A man was found shot in his thigh in the 500 block of West Liberty Street about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police tell FOX19 NOW.

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.

Cincinnati: Man Shot In The West End was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: