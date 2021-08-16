Cincinnati: Man Shot In The West End

CLOSE
Prayers are going out to a man and his family that got shot in the West End.
Via Fox19
A man was found shot in his thigh in the 500 block of West Liberty Street about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police tell FOX19 NOW.
The Cincinnati Fire Department transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests were made and suspect information was not available.
