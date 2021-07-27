According to NBC4i, Walmart announced Tuesday that it will pay for 100% of college tuition and books for employees through its Live Better U education program.
Starting Aug. 16, that fee will be removed for about 1.5 million part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam’s Club employees, allowing them to earn college degrees or learn trade skills without taking on additional debt.
The Bentonville-based retailer said in a Tuesday release that it is committed to investing nearly $1 billion over the next five years in “career-driven training and development.”
Employees are eligible for LBU on their first day at Walmart, the company said, adding that the educational programs are “picked for the future of work.”
Walmart Announces They Will Pay Employees College Tuition and Books was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com