Cincinnati: 13 Year Old Boy Shot

A 13-year-old child was shot in Cincinnati on Monday night according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

CPD reported that the child was brought to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in a car around 11:45pm. Police were unsure of the details of the incident including where it happened. The child was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Information about the suspect hasn’t been shared yet.

If you have information about this situation please reach out to The Cincinnati Police department at 513-352-3544

