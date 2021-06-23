Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Get Pre-Sale Tickets for Lil Baby

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Lil Baby Pre-Sale Graphic

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

Get your pre-sale tickets now for Lil Baby’s The Back Outside Tour on September 15th. Get yours today!

 

Starts: 10am on Thursday

Ends: 10pm on Thursday

Password: WOAH

Tap to Purchase

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Jay Z, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce and more at the TIDAL Music Launch
Beyoncé Fans Giving Bad Reviews At Trick Daddy’s…
 11 hours ago
06.22.21
TRIED IT: The Il MAKIAGE X Carli Bybel…
 19 hours ago
06.22.21
Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Wear Her Bonnet At The…
 20 hours ago
06.22.21
7 items
7 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals You Must…
 21 hours ago
06.22.21
Photos
Close