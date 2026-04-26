Fans React To Karrueche Tran’s ‘Lil Grandma’ Title During Cozy Day With Deion Sanders

Karrueche Tran is fully outside in her soft, family-first era, and fans are eating it up. The actress and influencer popped out for some quality time with her man, Deion Sanders, and baby Snow, and the vibes were nothing but love and a little playful chaos.

Source: Frazer Harrison/ Andrew Wevers

In photos shared on Deiondra Sanders and singer Jacquees’ son, Snow’s, Instagram, the crew looked right at home, enjoying a laid-back day together. Baby Snow stole the show, smiling big and clearly having the time of his life while bouncing between Papa and Kae, who Baby Snow referred to as “lil grandma.” The caption sealed the moment, saying, “Had fun with Papa and lil grandma today. Papa caught a fish for me.”

One moment stood out to fans: Karrueche sat next to Deion, cool and relaxed, while Snow leaned in, holding a dinosaur toy right up to her face. Kae couldn’t help but smile, and the photo gave off a sweet moment from playful auntie/bonus grandma, and the internet took notice.

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Fans flooded the comments with jokes and a whole lot of approval. One user wrote, “Say what u want prime and lil grandma is happy.” Another added, “That’s right…lil Grandma making that baby smart counting while having fun with him. Snow is blessed with a wonderful community. This is what rich looks like.” And of course someone else said what many were thinking, “IKTR lil Grandma! Secure the bag!”

Karrueche and Deion have been moving solidly for a while now, stepping out together at Hollywood events, sports games, and family functions without missing a beat. Beyond the cute moments, their bond has depth. Kae has stood firmly by Deion’s side through serious health challenges over the years, never hesitating to show up and support him through it all.

Seeing Kae in this lighter, nurturing space adds another layer to her story. It is not just about romance. It is about showing up, building something real, and enjoying the simple moments along the way. Now she is stepping into another chapter as she gets ready to celebrate her birthday on May 17 and turn 38, and judging by these photos, lil grandma is locked in and ready for what is to come.

Fans React To Karrueche Tran’s ‘Lil Grandma’ Title During Cozy Day With Deion Sanders was originally published on bossip.com