Trump Shares New Footage As Investigators Uncover Suspect’s Political Writings In WHCA Dinner Shooting

President Donald Trump is offering new details and visuals from the shooting that disrupted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. According to HuffPost, Trump is sharing video footage and images that show the suspect attempting to breach a secured checkpoint before being taken into custody.

Source: Pool / Getty

The footage, posted to Truth Social ahead of a late night press conference, shows a man rushing past law enforcement officers stationed near magnetometers at the Washington Hilton, where the annual media event was being held.

Trump also shared a photo of the suspect restrained on the ground, confirming that authorities had apprehended him and begun investigating his background.

“The man has been captured. They’ve gone to his apartment,” Trump said during the press conference, adding that the suspect is in his 30s and from California.

Suspect Apprehended As Officer Survives Shooting

HuffPost states one law enforcement officer was shot during the incident but was protected by a bulletproof vest. Trump said the officer is recovering and in stable condition.

“The vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer and he’s doing great, great shape,” Trump said.

The president described the suspect as dangerous and emphasized the unexpected nature of the breach attempt.

“He’s a sick person, a very sick person, and we don’t want things like this to happen,” Trump added. “That was very unexpected.”

In HuffPost, during the same remarks, Trump also pivoted to security concerns. Using the incident to advocate for a proposed White House ballroom equipped with enhanced protections, Trump is suggesting what he describes as drone proof and bulletproof features.

“That’s why the military are demanding it,” Trump said. “We need levels of security that no one has probably ever seen before.”

New Findings Reveal Writings And Possible Political Motive

In a follow up HuffPost report published April 26, citing information from the Associated Press, investigators revealed new evidence suggesting the attack may have been politically motivated.

In HuffPost via AP, the suspect, identified as 31 year old California man Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly sent writings to family members minutes before the shooting, referring to himself as a “Friendly Federal Assassin.”

The report states that the writings included grievances tied to Trump administration policies and referenced global events, offering insight into what authorities believe may be the suspect’s mindset leading up to the attack. Investigators are also reviewing social media activity and conducting interviews with family members to build a clearer picture of intent.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether Trump or Vice President JD Vance were specific targets, or if the suspect’s actions reflect broader hostility toward the administration.

Previous Chaos And Confusion Inside The Ballroom

Previously reported by BOSSIP, early details of the incident painted a chaotic scene inside the Washington Hilton, where Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were seated when shots were heard.

BOSSIP cited reports by CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins indicated that multiple loud bangs prompted Secret Service agents to rush into action, escorting the president to safety as attendees took cover under tables.

“One Service agent told me the shooter is confirmed dead,” Collins wrote at the time, reflecting early confusion surrounding the suspect’s status.

In BOSSIP, later updates from Trump however contradicted that account, confirming the suspect had been taken into custody. Additional reporting from Reuters indicated that the suspect was armed with a shotgun.

No injuries among attendees were initially reported, and event organizers signaled that the program would resume despite the disruption.

Investigation Continues

As the investigation continues, we await more information from authorities determining the full scope of the suspect’s intentions, including how he obtained his weapons and whether the attack was specifically directed at high ranking officials.

The emergence of pre attack writings and digital evidence marks a shift in the case from a fast moving security incident to a deeper motive in the alarming breach at one of Washington’s most high profile events.

Trump Shares New Footage As Investigators Uncover Suspect’s Political Writings In WHCA Dinner Shooting was originally published on bossip.com