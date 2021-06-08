LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Tanya Sam may no longer grace our TV screens every week on the Real Housewives of Atlanta but she’s always reminding us that she’s still got it every time she posts a LEWK on the ‘Gram!

The former reality star recently stepped out with her long-time partner, Dr. Paul Judge, for a date night at the Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul fight in Miami over the weekend and the couple looked gorgeous as ever as they arrived on the scene. While Dr. Judge kept it classic in the all-black-everything look, Tanya added some spice to the night in her statement-making, cleavage-bearing, fire red, asymmetrical mini dress with fluffy sleeves. The dress was designed by Johanna Ortiz and currently retails for $1,450. She paired the look with gold, lace-up heels, gold jewelry, and a black and gold purse while rocking her long, natural locs with a middle part.

“About last night,” she captioned an all-smiles photo of her and her boo as they arrived at the arena for the night’s festivities.

She then posted a solo shot of herself so we could see all angles of the sexy dress. “Lady in red,” she captioned the flick, as she gave us her best pose.

And if we didn’t get enough of the first two pics, she shared another photo of herself and her man inside the area as they rocked their sunnies and looked too cool for school. “Took 45 minutes to get all dressed up. We ain’t even gonna make it to this club,” she captioned the photo with a nod to Beyoncé’s sexy single, “Partition.” We know that’s right!

Looks like Tanya and her boo had a great time! Ladies, would you rock this look?

Don’t miss…

5 Times ‘RHOA’ Newbie LaToya Ali Gave Us A Look

The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

Lady In Red: RHOA’s Tanya Sam Looked Gorgeous In This $1,400 Dress For Fight Night! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: