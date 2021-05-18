LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Freeform’s Cruel Summer ranks as the network’s biggest multi-platform premiere yet and fans can’t get enough of it. The network just released a new trailer for the highly anticipated remaining episodes in the season.

The widely discussed unconventional drama is based upon a true story of events that take place over three summers in the ’90s when a beautiful and popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward teen to the most popular girl in town and eventually becomes the most despised person in America.

The teen drama thriller series follows Kate Wallis, portrayed by Olivia Holt, who survives a terrifying kidnapping and accuses her once nerdy classmate Jeanette Turner, played by Chiara Aurelia, of knowingly keeping her captivity a secret and stealing her entire life. Each episode is told in an alternating point of view, which keeps fans of the show on the edge of their seats begging for the next episode. This small town in Texas took the nation by storm during the ’90s and it is now shedding light on the wicked teen drama that stemmed from a bizarre and twisted turn of events.

Fans are eager to know how the show will pan out and have began creating their own theories to the show’s ending. The reactions on social media are hilarious. Fans are discussing Jeanette’s new hair, how silly the characters antics are and trying to figure out who the hell Annabelle is. If you haven’t watched the show, skip the memes and head to the trailer below.

Staying up late:

Jeanette's hideous hair:

Jeanette vs. Mr. Harris:

Everyone's a liar:

Let's not forget the true antagonist:

Or is it Mallory:

WHO TF IS ANNABELLE:

Fortunately, new episodes air each Tuesday at 10 pm ET and are available the next day on Hulu. Will you be tuning in? Watch the new trailer below.

Watch Trailer: Freeform’s ‘Cruel Summer’ Is The Network’s Biggest Premiere Yet & Fans Explain Why was originally published on globalgrind.com

