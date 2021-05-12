LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that almost all of the state-wide health orders will be lifted in Ohio by June 2nd. In March DeWine announced that the restrictions will be lifted in most businesses across the state. With the exception of some involving nursing homes.

The reason for the three-week delay for the lifting of orders is to give Ohioans time to get vaccinated in order to drive numbers even lower.

In addition to the health orders being lifted soon, Governor DeWine announced a state-wide contest/drawing for 5 vaccinated teens (12-17 year old) to win a full-ride 4-year scholarship to a college in the state.

DeWine also announced a 5 million giveaway for vaccinated adults to enter sponsored by the Ohio Lottery.

More info is to come in the next few days on how to enter these contests.

Governor DeWine Announces Most Health Orders Will Be Lifted in Ohio

