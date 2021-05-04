Cincinnati area Kroger grocery stores will no longer be giving out free plastic shopping bags to customers in order to follow the city’s plastic bag ban.
The plastic bag ban was passed by city council in September 2020 and was slated to take effect in January of 2021. But to the pandemic, it was delayed like many other things. The new law will all brick-and-mortar food-service establishments from providing plastic bags to customers.
No official word on when the law will go into effect but Kroger is starting to implement it at area Cincinnati stores starting on June 1st, 2021. Customers can purchase a reusable bag in-store or bring their own. The only area store that will not be implementing this new law is the Norwood location due to it being under a separate municipality. Stores that do not comply will face a fine. Kroger is planning to transition all of its stores away from the use of plastic bags by 2025.
Kroger Discontinuing Plastic Bags Starting June 1st. was originally published on rnbcincy.com