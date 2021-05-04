Cincy
HomeCincy

Kroger Discontinuing Plastic Bags Starting June 1st.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Kroger logo is seen at one of their stores in Athens.

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

 

Cincinnati area Kroger grocery stores will no longer be giving out free plastic shopping bags to customers in order to follow the city’s plastic bag ban.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The plastic bag ban was passed by city council in September 2020 and was slated to take effect in January of 2021. But to the pandemic, it was delayed like many other things.  The new law will all brick-and-mortar food-service establishments from providing plastic bags to customers.

No official word on when the law will go into effect but Kroger is starting to implement it at area Cincinnati stores starting on June 1st, 2021.  Customers can purchase a reusable bag in-store or bring their own.  The only area store that will not be implementing this new law is the Norwood location due to it being under a separate municipality.  Stores that do not comply will face a fine.  Kroger is planning to transition all of its stores away from the use of plastic bags by 2025.

 

The Latest:

 

 

Kroger Discontinuing Plastic Bags Starting June 1st.  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
This Social Media 70s Hair Challenge Is Goals
 8 hours ago
05.04.21
Black Panther (2018)
“Black Panther 2” Gets Offiical Release Date
 20 hours ago
05.03.21
Travis Scott x Mitchell & Ness
Travis Scott Announces Astro World Festival 2021
 20 hours ago
05.03.21
DJ Khaled ft. Buju Banton, Capleton & Bounty…
 20 hours ago
05.04.21
Photos
Close