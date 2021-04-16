CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Meek Mills Social Media Struggle, “What Is A PH Balance?”

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Afterparty

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Meek Mill can’t win for losing on social media. The reason? He asked, “What is a ph balance”.

The question was in reference to a post by Justin Laboy that read “watch your PH balance not my page”.

I just want to know why Meek doesn’t know what  PH Balances means?!

Source

On Wednesday night (April 14), social media personality and host of Respectfully Justin, Justin Laboy, shared a meme via Instagram referring to the body’s pH balance, a measurement within the body to determine acidity or alkalinity. Meek, who comments on Justin’s posts often, questioned the post and ended up becoming a trending topic.

“Watch your pH balance not my page,” the IG post reads. To this, Meek Milly was spotted in the comments and wrote, “What is a ph balance … sounds like a excuse lol.”

Read More: Meek Mill Asks What a pH Balance Is 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Saweetie and Quavo
Saweetie Throws Shade At Quavo In IG Video
 7 hours ago
04.15.21
Guess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal Starring, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Confirm Split With…
 7 hours ago
04.15.21
Halle Berry Shares Her Latest Skin Care Secret
 15 hours ago
04.15.21
Nina Parker Announces Her New Plus-Size Collection With…
 16 hours ago
04.15.21
Photos
Close