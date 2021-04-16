Meek Mills Social Media Struggle, “What Is A PH Balance?”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Meek Mill can’t win for losing on social media. The reason? He asked, “What is a ph balance”.

The question was in reference to a post by Justin Laboy that read “watch your PH balance not my page”.

I just want to know why Meek doesn’t know what PH Balances means?!

Source

On Wednesday night (April 14), social media personality and host of Respectfully Justin, Justin Laboy, shared a meme via Instagram referring to the body’s pH balance, a measurement within the body to determine acidity or alkalinity. Meek, who comments on Justin’s posts often, questioned the post and ended up becoming a trending topic.

“Watch your pH balance not my page,” the IG post reads. To this, Meek Milly was spotted in the comments and wrote, “What is a ph balance … sounds like a excuse lol.”

Read More: Meek Mill Asks What a pH Balance Is

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: