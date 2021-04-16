Funkmaster Flex Says Cardi B is a Terrible Rapper

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Legendary DJ Funkmaster Flex has just said some not-so-kind things about Cardi B.

Lately, the 52-year-old hasn’t held back when it comes to opinion on the hip-hop world, and recently in an interview on the Cigar Talk podcast. Flex voiced his thoughts on popular rapper Cardi B.

“I do think Cardi B’s a terrible rapper. I just do, man,” he said. “She’s an amazing entertainer. I love her on social media. I love the way she talks about a subject. I like her whole swag. I like everything,.. but she’s a terrible rapper, man.”

He went on to say that if she’s getting help writing her lyrics, her collaborator isn’t talented. “If somebody wrote it, those aren’t good bars. So somebody sold you bad bars,” he said. “Is nobody gonna f-cking say it?”

Cardi B admitted to working with co-writers on some of her music after a Pardison Fontaine reference track for her single, “Be Careful,” leaked online, but she’s also defended her pen.

