CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Funkmaster Flex Says Cardi B is a Terrible Rapper

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Cardi B

Source: Sebastian Prudent / GlobalGrind

Legendary DJ Funkmaster Flex has just said some not-so-kind things about Cardi B.

Lately, the 52-year-old hasn’t held back when it comes to opinion on the hip-hop world, and recently in an interview on the Cigar Talk podcast. Flex voiced his thoughts on popular rapper Cardi B.

 

Source

“I do think Cardi B’s a terrible rapper. I just do, man,” he said. “She’s an amazing entertainer. I love her on social media. I love the way she talks about a subject. I like her whole swag. I like everything,.. but she’s a terrible rapper, man.”

He went on to say that if she’s getting help writing her lyrics, her collaborator isn’t talented. “If somebody wrote it, those aren’t good bars. So somebody sold you bad bars,” he said. “Is nobody gonna f-cking say it?”

Cardi B admitted to working with co-writers on some of her music after a Pardison Fontaine reference track for her single, “Be Careful,” leaked online, but she’s also defended her pen.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Saweetie and Quavo
Saweetie Throws Shade At Quavo In IG Video
 6 hours ago
04.15.21
Guess Spring 2018 Campaign Reveal Starring, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Confirm Split With…
 6 hours ago
04.15.21
Halle Berry Shares Her Latest Skin Care Secret
 15 hours ago
04.15.21
Nina Parker Announces Her New Plus-Size Collection With…
 16 hours ago
04.15.21
Photos
Close