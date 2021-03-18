LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A few weeks ago Pop Smoke made his posthumous film debut in Eddie Huang’s basketball film Boogie, and while it made his untimely death that much harder to swallow, all we can do is celebrate the man’s life by bumping his music.

Releasing a new visuals for the Boogie soundtrack cut, “AP,” Pop Smoke’s legacy continues to live as we get stock footage of him living his Hip-Hop dream while getting scenes of him doing his Hollywood thing. Rest In Power, Pop.

Back down South, Gunplay returns after a lengthy hiatus and in his visuals to “Pyrex Poppin” links up with the Bawse, Rick Ross to get things extra lit in the trap house. Looks dangerous in there but hella fun too.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Paapa-Berchie, Rell Be Free, and more.

POP SMOKE – “AP”

GUNPLAY FT. RICK ROSS – “PYREX POPPIN”

PAAPA-BERCHIE – “QUEEN”

RELL BE FREE – “CUTMEOFF”

SABA – “ZIPLOCK/RICH DON’T STOP”

LOLA YOUNG – “RUIN MY MAKE UP”

Pop Smoke “AP,” Gunplay ft. Rick Ross “Pyrex Poppin” & More | Daily Visuals 3.18.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

